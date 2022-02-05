The Defiance High School theater department and the Fort Defiance Players have announced the cast for the 2022 Defiance High School musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
Disney’s 1992 animated film was adapted for the Broadway stage in 1994 and has been delighting audiences world-wide ever since. Musical numbers include the title song, “Belle”, and “Be Our Guest” from the film, as well as new music written specifically for the stage musical including “Gaston”, “If I Can’t Love Her” and “Human Again”.
The cast features Olivia Kissner as Belle, Gabriel Wilfong as the Beast, Drake Wenninger as Gaston, Ethan Ingle as LeFou, Regan Nelson as Mrs. Potts, Emma Tackett as Chip, Carter Campbell as Lumiere, Dylan Johnson as Cogsworth, Zack Hanson as Maurice, Ava Shock as Babette, Daija Heller as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Jackson Honsberger as Monsieur D’Arque, Anna Tackett as the Enchantress, and Madeline Morton, Ella Rohdy, and Bella Walz as the Silly Girls. The production also features Calib Brashear, Aidan Brenner, Cassidy Franklin, Mya Garcia, Jazmyn Gerena, Kaylee Harsha, Peyton Kessler, John Lawson, Karla Mueller, Jacob Schnitkey, and Santiago Valdez in various other roles.
Beauty and the Beast will be performed live at the Defiance Community Auditorium, March 10 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and March 13 at 2 p.m. In addition to the live performances, the production will be streamed, so that those reluctant or unable to attend one of the live performances can still see the show. Tickets for live performances and also for the streaming option will be available through ShowTix4U.com beginning Feb. 14, or by calling 419-782-PLAY and leaving a message for the box office volunteers.
