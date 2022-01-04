Defiance area resident Lawrence Derge made the most of an icy morning Monday when he captured the rising sun glistening off of ice-covered branches on his Fruit Ridge Road property. Ice shouldn’t be a problem locally for awhile, as daytime temperatures are forecast to be around 60 degrees for the next week.
