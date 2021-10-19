Fall foliage

It’s just past the midway point of October in northwest Ohio and the trees and plants in the area are just starting to show their fall colors. Here, a tree with red berries is shown overhanging a shelter house at Independence Dam State Park near Defiance. The flower bed was planted by the Defiance County Master Gardeners, who also maintain it.

 Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

