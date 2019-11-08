FAYETTE — The Bean Creek Valley History Center will host the second presentation in a series of talks titled “Let’s Look Back.” The 7 p.m. Nov. 21 event will be at the Fayette Opera House in the Ginnivan-Spiess Theater.
Taylor Moyer share his expertise and stories connecting the Underground Railroad and northwest Ohio.
Moyer is the senior humanities teacher at the Toledo School for the Arts, vice president of the Henry County Historical Society and member of the Black Swamp Intertribal Council. Moyer has earned his bachelor of science degree and adolescent/young adult history education, with a minor in history from Bowling Green State University; and his associate of arts in historic preservation from Northwest State Community College.
Moyer is a nationally-certified interpretative guide and has been employed at Sauder Village and the canal experience in Grand Rapids.
