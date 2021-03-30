NAPOLEON — The first concrete beams were raised Monday for the southern half of this town’s new Maumee River bridge crossing.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) held a media event late Monday morning to allow a close-up viewing of the work.
The first of four beams were to have been laid across the bridge’s four southern half concrete piers Monday, with all 16 scheduled to be in place by Friday, according to Rhonda Pees, ODOT’s northwest region public information officer.
Thereafter, she explained, deck pans will be installed between the beams that will hold the concrete deck along with fiberglass reinforcing bar. The deck is expected to be poured in early May, according to Pees.
Construction of a traffic roundabout will begin north of the bridge — at Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive — on June 1. This will allow closing the intersection there for 45 days, with the roundabout to be completed by mid-July.
A traffic roundabout was completed last year for the bridge’s southern access point — at Ohio 110 — and has been in use since then.
According to Pees, the project is about a month ahead of schedule due to favorable Maumee River levels and conditions.
Although the project is moving forward at a good pace, Pees explained, the project completion time is still 2022.
The bridge represents a new crossing over the Maumee, so unlike the construction of Defiance’s Purple Heart bridge in recent years, the Napoleon project did not have an accelerated timeline.
General contractor for the $10.3 million project is Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon.
Work began last year, with much of the bridge’s northern half completed in 2020. This included pouring that side’s concrete deck in late September.
