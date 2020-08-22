NAPOLEON — This community’s new Maumee River crossing continues to look more and more like a bridge, at least on the north side.
Several concrete beams were installed this week on the piers that were built earlier this year along Riverview Avenue, east of Napoleon’s other Maumee River bridge on South Perry Street.
This is in preparation for deck form work which is scheduled to begin next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). The concrete deck is set to be poured in September or October over the first 12 piers. (Three piers make up one column, of which there will be seven.)
ODOT has decided to build the bridge in halves.
So, while the first four columns have been installed for the north side of the bridge and the deck pouring will occur in a matter of weeks, the remaining three columns (composed of nine piers) are yet to be built on the opposite side. However, project contractor Vernon Nagel Inc., of Napoleon, is planning to work through the winter, according to ODOT.
A stone causeway on the south side of the project area will need to be built into the river when work begins there, just as it was on the north side.
While deck form work will begin next week, so will preparation for the traffic roundabout that will be built on the bridge’s southside intersection with Ohio 110. Ohio 110, between Henry County roads 12 and P-3, will close Aug. 31 for 45 days to build the roundabout.
ODOT noted that the roundabout will include stamped, colored concrete in the middle to increase aesthetic appeal.
Construction of a traffic roundabout at East Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive — on the north side of the bridge — is planned in the summer of 2021, according to ODOT.
The entire project cost is $10.3 million.
