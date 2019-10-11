On Oct. 18, all Tinora High School alumni are invited for a special walk-through of the Tinora High School and Tinora Junior High buildings which are set for demolition in the summer of 2020. They are invited to walk the halls of their alma mater and reminisce starting at 5 p.m.
At 5:45 p.m., there will be a brief program in the gym. A group photo of all alumni will be taken and featured on the Northeastern Local Schools’ website and Facebook page. Each person will have the opportunity to sign their name and graduation year on a steel beam that will be placed in the new Tinora High School and Tinora Middle School. The beam signing will take place from 5-6:15 p.m. near the high school flagpole prior to the football game.
At 5:45 p.m., visitors can gather in high school gym for the fight song played by the band, with a cheerleader performance. At 5:55 p.m., superintendent Jim Roach will speak, followed by the choir singing the alma mater at 6 p.m. The group photo is set for 6:05 p.m.
The football game vs. Hicksville will get underway at 7 p.m.
