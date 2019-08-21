More than 100 re-enactors gathered over the weekend at Maumee’s Side Cut Metropark to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the Battle of Fallen Timbers on Aug. 20, 1794. The battle was the last confrontation between U.S. military forces and a confederation of Indian tribes in the so-called Northwest Indian War (1790-94) and led to the Treaty of Greenville in 1795. Here, a contingent of re-enactors with muskets in hand portray members of Anthony Wayne’s legion, which was victorious in the battle 225 years ago. The weekend events included a variety of activities, including demonstrations of weapons and battle tactics, a Native American village, and fife and drum musical performances.
