Citizens in Action (CIA) Martin Luther King Dream Scholarship Coordinator Peggy Brown presented a $500 award to Noah Batt on Friday.
Batt, son of Kyle and Tina Batt, Defiance, is a 2022 graduate of Defiance High School. He applied for acceptance into the program in his eighth grade year and met the requirement of completing volunteer/community service hours over his four years in high school.
Batt completed his volunteer hours by helping at the Citizens in Action sponsored pancake breakfasts held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All proceeds from the breakfasts support the scholarship program. He also participated in numerous local park cleanups, along with working on his Eagle Scout project of installing permanent trash receptacles at the Defiance Reservoir. During his years at Defiance High School, Batt ran cross country, was in track, was a member of the band, and the National Honor Society. As for his plans to further his education, Batt will be attending the University of Toledo on an ROTC scholarship. His chosen major is nursing, and he plans to enter the military after receiving his degree.
“I like to help people,” Batt said. “I know I can help, and this is a way I can do that and be very effective.”
“I believe Noah will do well when he leaves home to begin his journey in life,” Brown stated. Begun in 2015, the scholarship program annually awards two $500 scholarships to students who will graduate from the eighth grade at Defiance Middle School at the end of the current school year. To be considered applicants are required to submit an essay on “Why Community Service is important and how I can make a difference.” In addition to the essay and a completed application, each student is required to pledge volunteer service to the community during their four years of high school. Currently six participants are actively volunteering in the community. All Defiance Middle School eighth-grade students may apply, with applications available at the school office. Applications are available at the school office in January and must be submitted by March 1. After volunteer obligations are fulfilled, monies are disbursed by CIA to students upon high school graduation.
