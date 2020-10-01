Local resident Jeff Batt, owner of Batt & Stevens Body Shop in Jewell, has donated an antique wagon with interesting ties to Defiance, to the city’s Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum.
The horse-drawn wagon was manufactured locally in 1911 at Turnbull Wagon Works and originally sold by a retailer in Iowa. Batt purchased the wagon at auction in Archbold recently with the intention of using it as a decorative item at his residence. When he learned that the Tuttle Museum was doing a feature display on Turnbull Wagon Works, he offered it to the museum, which staff gladly accepted.
The Turnbull Wagon Works operated for more than 50 years from the late 19th to the early 20th century. It was located along the south bank of the Maumee River on Defiance’s east side at the foot of Seneca Street. The plant had a complex of 24 buildings and two of them are still in use, including one used by Defiance Metal Products.
At one time the company employed around 400 workers using native timber to manufacture wagons. When modern horseless carriages became more common, the company switched to producing wooden-spoked automobile wheels. The company’s demise came when the native timber was depleted and no suitable resources could be secured.
The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum is located at 514 W. Third St., Defiance. For information on the museum’s operating hours and rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, call 419-782-0746.
