PAYNE — Get ready for a marathon of hoops and hopes.
The 43rd annual 24-hour basketball marathon will be held April 7-8 at the Payne Elementary School gym. The event raises funds for the Paulding Area Support Society (PASS). PASS helps provide equipment and services to Paulding County residents who are handicapped or have medical challenges. The society aids 125-150 residents annually.
The marathon is a chance to raise funds, have fun and "Play ball for those who can't" — the theme of the event.
COVID forced the event to be canceled for two years, but it returned in 2022.
Chad Benschneider, one of the marathon committee members, said organizers would like to “get back on track” and have close to 100 teams participate this year.
“Last year, the youth teams — like the high school teams — were low compared with what we typically have,” he confided. “We’re not sure if there were other conflicting sports events (like track or baseball). We would like to see it get back up to 100 (teams) again. Last year we had close to 90.”
“We’re trying to get back in the groove of things after having taken a break for two years,” Benschneider added.
The entry fee is $100 per team, which includes 10 shirts. Team members also need to pay the door price which is $2 for students and $3 for adults. Children not in school are admitted for free. Spectators pay the door price as well.
The marathon raised approximately $4,000 in 2022, but typically raises between $5,000-$6,000 a year.
The deadline for entries is March 22. Checks should be made payable to the Paulding Area Support Society. Both checks and team entries should be mailed to: Basketball Marathon, 8602 Road 51, Payne, OH 45880.
There are seven divisions of play: mini-tots (up to second grade); tots (third-fifth grade); mini-youth (sixth-eighth grade); youth (freshmen-seniors); adult women, adult men and co-ed. Mini-tots will use an eight-foot basket and youth basketball. Tots, mini-youth, women and co-ed teams will use a 10-foot basket and women’s basketball. Youth will play with a 10-foot basket and either a men’s or women’s ball. Men will use a men’s basketball.
Youths in grades seventh through 12th should note that no more than two players from the same junior high or high school team can compete on the same marathon team.
For more information or to register, email basketball24hour@yahoo.com or text 419-769-4708. Teams will be asked to give preferred times to play. Younger teams normally play Saturday after 8 a.m. Team pairings and schedules will be emailed to the address given on the registration form.
First and second place teams in the tot and mini-tot divisions will receive individual medals. A sportsmanship award will be given to the team defeated by a lopsided margin. First- and second-place team awards will be given in all other marathon divisions.
The marathon has set rules, including no timeouts, no dunking and no unsportsmanlike conduct. Teams can have a maximum of five players on the floor at a time. All co-ed teams must have two female players on the floor at all time. No full court presses are allowed in the mini-tots, tots or mini-youth division.
For more information, contact a member of the marathon committee. Committee members include: Benschneider, 419-769-4708; Clint Reinhart, 419-494-5570; John Claymiller, 419-670-4128; Ben Winans, 419-508-6017; Jeremy Dunderman, 419-769-0680; Braeden Hormann, 419-406-2766; Rylee Hormann, 419-406-0213; Kaleigh McClain, 419-786-0796; Nick McClain, 419-786-0449; and Russ Zinser at 419-506-0258.
Committee members hope the public comes out to show their support to the teams as well as to PASS. Play will begin at approximately 5 p.m. April 7 and end at 5 p.m. April 8. Everyone is welcome to cheer their favorite teams while helping a good cause.
