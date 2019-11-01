Baseball trip funding

Defiance Elks Lodge donated $1,000 to the Defiance High School’s baseball team to financially support its spring trip. Discussing the donation are team members Jack Mortier (left) and Camden Roth (center) and Elks representative Dennis Erford.
Defiance Elks Lodge donated $1,000 to the Defiance High School’s baseball team to financially support its spring trip. Discussing the donation are team members Jack Mortier (left) and Camden Roth (center) and Elks representative Dennis Erford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.