Julie Barton of Defiance is celebrating her 12th birthday today, although she’ll be the first to tell you she might look a little look older for her age. Even though she just turned 12, she’s already graduated from high school, has her own place, and she’s been driving for more than 30 years.
Born on Feb. 29, 1972, Barton is a Leap Year baby who enjoys the fun that comes with being born on a day that occurs once every four years.
“My mom (JoAnne) has always loved to talk about my birthday,” said Barton. “Every year (not on a Leap Year) on Feb. 28 we would celebrate, but it wasn’t until I was 3 (12 in actual years), that I fully realized how different it was to have a Leap Year birthday. That’s when kids my age got a kick out of me being a Leap Year baby, and it became a bigger deal.”
Barton explained that she does refer to herself as age 12, now that another birthday has arrived. She explained that next year she will refer to herself at 12 1/4, the year after 12 1/2, the year after 12 3/4, before she turns 13 on Feb. 29, 2024.
“People I know tell me, ‘I can’t remember anyone’s birthday, but I always remember your birthday,’” said Barton. “I get calls every four years from people wishing me a happy birthday, including a lot of people I haven’t talked to in a long time.
“To be honest, having a Leap Year birthday is fun,” continued Barton. “It’s fun because everyone gives me ‘kid’ birthday cards on my Leap Year birthday. On Facebook, it acknowledges that my birthday is Feb. 29, but on years that aren’t a Leap Year, it will post my birthday at Feb. 28. On those years people will wish me ‘Happy Birthday,’ but in fun I always reply, ‘It’s not my birthday!’”
So why are there Leap Years?
According to timeanddate.com: “Leap days keep our modern-day Gregorian calendar in alignment with Earth’s revolutions around the Sun. It takes Earth approximately 365.242189 days, or 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 45 seconds, to circle once around the Sun. This is called a tropical year, and it starts on the March equinox.
However, the Gregorian calendar has only 365 days in a year. If we didn’t add a Leap Day on Feb. 29 almost every four years, each calendar year would begin about six hours before the Earth completes its revolution around the Sun.
As a consequence, our time reckoning would slowly drift apart from the tropical year and get increasingly out of sync with the seasons. With a deviation of approximately six hours per year, the seasons would shift by about 24 calendar days within 100 years.”
The year she turned 4 (16), Barton admitted her uncle, Ed Barton, gave her scare when she told him she was excited to get her driver’s license.
“He made me think that because I was 4, I couldn’t get my license until I turned 16 (64),” said Barton. “I broke into tears because I totally believed him. When I asked my dad (Gary) if it was true, he couldn’t help but laugh, and that’s when I knew it wasn’t true.”
While Barton mostly has fun with her date of birth, one of the few problems she encounters is when filling out an online form that asks for her birthday.
“Since 2000 (after Y2K), whenever I type in my birth date on a year that’s not a Leap Year, the online form won’t accept Feb. 29,” Barton said. “This year it’s not a problem, but next year if I try to do it, it won’t accept the date because there will only be 28 days in February. The only way I’ve found to get around it is to fill out the year I was born first, and that seems to work.”
Some of the funny moments Barton shared about having a Leap Year birthday include when she worked as a nanny, and when she was in the mosh pit at a concert on her birthday.
“About 20 years ago I was working as a nanny for the Hoye family, and they had a daughter, Casey, who was 7 at the time I was 7,” said Barton. “One day when I went to pick up Casey and her sister, Elizabeth, from school, all these little kids from Casey’s class ran up to me and asked, ‘How old are you?’ When I told them ‘7,’ they were surprised. When Casey came up to the car, she told everyone, ‘See, I told you we were the same age!’
“The day I turned 7 (28), I went to a heavy-metal concert with a friend, and while we were walking through the mosh pit, I heard a guy say, ‘Happy Birthday,’” continued Barton. “I thought he was talking to me, but I realized he was talking to his friend. I told the friend it was my birthday too, and we realized we were both 7 and had a good laugh.”
Barton plans to celebrate her birthday today with friends, who appreciate the fact that she’s finally 12 years old.
“Like I said earlier, it’s been mostly a positive having a Leap Year birthday,” added Barton. “Other people really enjoy it too, so I think that’s why it’s fun.”
On Page A1, Julie Barton of Defiance poses with her driver’s license that bears her birth date of 02-29-1972. Barton enjoys being a Leap Year baby, and the joy it seems to bring others.
- Tim McDonough/C-N Photo
