CONTINENTAL — During its inaugural meeting of 2020, Continental Village Council filled its vacant council seat, while also reorganizing for the upcoming year.
Due to a clerical-type error, Councilman Todd Bartley’s seat on council expired at the end of 2019 without anyone running for the office in November’s election.
After November’s election, council took “applications” for the vacancy, with a plan on filling the spot this month.
Bartley and Brad Schroeder each showed interest in the empty seat, with council ultimately namely Bartley as its choice to round out council’s lineup.
Mayor Mathew Miller did, however, tell Schroeder that the village still had a need for his services.
“Everyone is appreciative in your interest for the open seat,” Miller explained. “With that being said, you expressed interest in getting involved and this would be a good foot in the door. And if you’re still interested, I will get a hold of you for one of the other open spots.”
Schroeder said he would still be interested in serving the village in another capacity.
During its reorganization, council agreed to reappoint the following to their past positions: Susan Darby fiscal officer, Kathy Prowant (village administrator), Arnie Hardie (police chief) and Dean Williamson (fire chief).
Jordan Streicher also was re-elected council president, while committee members also were renamed to last year’s posts.
In other business, council:
• discussed water/sewer rates with one village resident. The resident asked the cause of an increase in billing. Miller explained that rates have been increased each year solely due to maintenance/EPA fees. Miller also noted that a newly-added $6 fee was enacted recently. Officials also explained that some residents may see a slight uptick in billing due to new water meters being installed and more accurately reading water usage. On a side note, Miller explained that the village was turned down for an EPA grant to help fund the village’s water tower project because of the village’s low rates. Said Miller: “I was told that for us to qualify for much of the funding we would have to at least triple our rates ... I refuse to do that.”
• held a second reading on the village parking lot sale to PCCIC for economic development.
• approved a building permit for a garage replacement at 302 W. Rice St.
• accepted a pair of resignations from part-time village police officers.
• hired Trevor Williamson as a part-time police officer. Williamson, a Continental resident, has peace officer experience with the villages of Kalida and Ottawa, along with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
• approved moving forward to obtain funding to help purchase a ValveBoss tool for the water department. The tool will help with storm water diversion valve operation and waste water sluice gate operation.
• made a change in temporary appropriations.
• discussed the village’s debt. According to village officials, they continue to work on erasing the village’s debt. Said Miller: “It is my goal to see both of the village’s loans paid off in 2025-26 instead of in 2027. We’ve paid off a lot of debt in the last four years. Last year alone, we shaved off $123,000. What that does is free up money for other projects and we’re very excited to continue to do that.”
• discussed the village’s new personnel policy and procedure manual.
• reviewed a CRA application.
• okayed a reduction in several residents’ water/sewer bill due to leaks.
• scheduled its next meeting for Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.