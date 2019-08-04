Highland Township firefighters extinguished a small barn fire early Saturday on Bowman Road.
Firefighters were called to 28513 Bowman Road at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, finding heavy smoke coming from the roof of the barn that measured approximately 30 feet by 40 feet, according to Highland Township Fire Chief Brent Davis.
Crews made entry to the structure finding fire in the center of the barn and knocked the fire down quickly while continuing to find hot spots. Davis noted that crews were on the scene for about 2 1/2 hours, with water usage estimated at under 1,000 gallons
No injuries to fire crews or the homeowners were reported, and no animals were in the barn.
Mutual Aid was provided by the Defiance Fire Department, South Richland Fire Department, Defiance County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Fire Marshall's Office and Toledo Edison.
The property is owned by Adam Weisner.
