Firefighters from five departments were called to the scene of a barn fire at 10:49 a.m. Friday. The barn, located at V-071 Henry County Road 19, is owned by Gary Short. Responding to the blaze was Ridgeville Township Fire Department, with mutual aid from Archbold, Wauseon, Napoleon and Delta crews. According to Ridgeville Township Fire Chief Dan Benecke, the barn was filled with approximately 2,000 bales of hay. The barn was destroyed. Fire crews remained on the scene well into the afternoon.
