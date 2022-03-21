A fire in Defiance County's Adams Township damaged a steel barn.

Firefighters were called to 28335 Allen Road at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office 911 center.

Firefighters from Jewell, Tiffin Township and Ridgeville Township (in Henry County) were called.

The barn was still standing following the fire, but sustained damage inside, according to one law enforcement officer.

The property is owned by Alan Behrman, according to the Defiance County Auditor's website.

