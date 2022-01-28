A Friday morning fire heavily damaged a shop or small barn at 05447 Christy Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, between Banner School and Kammeyer roads. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. with the Tiffin Township, Noble Township, Jewell and Springfield Township-Stryker fire departments dispatched. The fire was declared "under control" by firefighters at 12:07 p.m. Friday. The property is owned by Robert and Sheila Sauber, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website. Further details will be provided when they become available.
