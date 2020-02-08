The 2019-20 Bands & More Series will present a Valentines weekend concert by Big Band Sound at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.

Big Band Sound performs the works of Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington, among other big band standards.

Always a crowd pleaser, the event will be held at the Stroede Center for the Arts this year to create a more intimate mood. Enjoy an evening listening to the familiar Big Band repertoire of this local favorite.

Bands and More is brought to you by Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. The series sponsors are The Hubbard Company and State Bank. Big Band Sound is sponsored by DCTV.

Tickets for Bands and More are $10 each and available at The Stroede Center for the Arts, or at the door the night of the performance. For more information call 419-784-3401 or email dccc@defiancearts.org.

