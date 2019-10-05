The second performance in the Defiance Community Cultural Council 2019-20 Bands and More series featuring The Shootouts will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
The Shootouts are known for blending high-energy honky-tonk and traditional country music mixed with touches of Americana and western swing. The band’s influences include Roy Orbison and Bob Wills, along with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Dwight Yoakam.
Based out of Akron, The Shootouts were formed when founding members Ryan Humbert and Brian Poston bonded over a mutual love of heartfelt country music. The band is comprised of Ryan Humbert (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Brian Poston (electric and acoustic guitar), Ryan McDermott (bass), Dylan Gomez (drums, percussion) and Emily Bates (harmony, vocals). The band played its first show in October of 2016, although Humbert and Bates have been performing together for more than 15 years.
The group has shared the stage with a veritable who’s who of artists including: Sheryl Crow, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Elvis Costello, Zac Brown Band and more.
Prior to the performance, at 6 p.m. there will be a presentation that is free and open to the public on the history of country music. The presentation will be held in the community room of the Stroede Center.
The community room is not currently handicap accessible.
The Bands and More Series is sponsored by Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau, The Hubbard Company and State Bank. First Federal Bank is the event sponsor for The Shootouts.
Concert tickets are $10 each and available at The Stroede Center for the Arts or at the door the night of the performance. For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org.
