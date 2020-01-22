The Bands and More series will begin the new year at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stroede Center for the Arts featuring Abigail Stauffer and Dave the Cellist.
According to one review, the duo “blends soulful pop vocals with a rare and distinct sound of jazz cello.” Stauffer’s vocals reflect a blues influence. Her singing and vocal control are reminiscent of Joni Mitchell. Dave is a versatile cellist capable of playing all genres of music.
Bands and More is brought to the community by Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. The series sponsors are The Hubbard Company and State Bank. Abigail Stauffer and Dave the Cellist are sponsored by Defiance Eagles Aerie 372.
Tickets for Bands and More are $10 each and available at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., or at the door the night of the performance.
For more information call 419-784-3401 or dccc@defiancearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.