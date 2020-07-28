Congratulations to Fairview High School Marching Band on the purchase of new marching band uniforms. The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) was instrumental in this purchase with a grant of $4,000. Pictured in the new attire discussing the uniforms are Emily Singer (left), band member; Ted Penner, DAF vice president and grants chairman; and Kari Rosania, Fairview High School Marching Band director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.