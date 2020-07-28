Band uniforms
Photo courtesy of DAF

Congratulations to Fairview High School Marching Band on the purchase of new marching band uniforms. The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) was instrumental in this purchase with a grant of $4,000. Pictured in the new attire discussing the uniforms are Emily Singer (left), band member; Ted Penner, DAF vice president and grants chairman; and Kari Rosania, Fairview High School Marching Band director.

