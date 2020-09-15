The annual Defiance High School Vince Polce Band Spectacular was held on Saturday at Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School. Bands performing at this year’s event included Ayersville, Fairview, Tinora and the DHS Band of Class. The bands concluded their show with a combined performance of “God Bless the USA.” Here, the Band of Class takes the field and plays one of their numbers.
featured
Band Spectacular
Chuck Martinez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.