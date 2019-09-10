• Putnam County
Balloon artistry:
The Ottawa Public Library will have a balloon program with Nancy Kline and Karen Doll at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Participants will learn how to make balloon animals, flowers and other items. The program is free and is sponsored by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library.
