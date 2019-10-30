• Putnam County
Balloon artistry:
Nancy Kline will teach some of her balloon artistry at the Ottoville-Monterey Township Branch Library at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Adults and children welcome to enjoy this free program. Learn to make balloon animals, flowers and other items. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library.
