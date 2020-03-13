Ball donation to CHP

Members of the Richard Ball family visited CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center recently to present a donation of $5,485 for the installation of outdoor lighting and other projects at the facility. Accepting the donation was Ronda Lewis (left), director of nursing, from Alex Ball (second from left), Adam Ball and Robin Ball. The funds were raised primarily through a fundraising event Feb. 15 at Miami & Erie Lounge in downtown Defiance.

Load comments