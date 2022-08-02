Local voters helped decide three state party central committee seats during Tuesday's election primary, while a local candidate's bid among those races was turned down.
In the race for an Ohio Democratic Party Central Committee, Charles Bakle of Defiance was defeated by Andrew VanHorn for the 1st Senate District man's seat.
Bakle tallied 1,628 votes on Election Night, compared to VanHorn's 1,925 votes, a difference of a little more than 8%.
Bakle won Defiance County with 61% support as well as Paulding County (69.2%) and Henry County (50.4%), but lost the other seven counties.
The woman's Democratic Party seat in the 1st District was won by Eve Gray with 3,400 votes. She was unopposed, and replaces Marjorie Castanien of Defiance who did not seek re-election.
On the other side of the aisle, 1st Senate District voters had two contested races to decide for the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee's man and woman seats. In one, an incumbent was turned out; in the other, an incumbent was confirmed.
Tony Schroeder of Ottawa — chairman of the Putnam County Republican Party — defeated the incumbent for the man's seat, Robert Campbell, as well as James Horton. The districtwide total Tuesday: Schroeder, 6,147 (51.8%); Campbell, 3,988 (33.6%); Horton, 1,729 (14.6%).
Schroeder did particularly well in his home county, taking 82.2% of the vote there where the GOP turnout was pretty decent for a light primary at 43.4% and the most Republican votes were cast of any county in the district.
In the woman's race, incumbent Gina Campbell won re-election comfortably with 4,978 votes (43.1%) followed by LuAnne Cooke — a regional liaison with the governor's office — with 3,853 votes (33.4%) and Haydee Sadler with 2,706 votes (23.4%).
The winners Tuesday all receive four-year terms beginning in January.
State central committee seats help set policy and direction for their parties and are chosen based on Ohio's 33 Senate districts. Therefore, as each district has a man and woman seat, the parties' central committees each have 66 members.
The 1st Senate District boundaries that concerned Tuesday's races go into effect in January. The district includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties, along with part of Logan County.
