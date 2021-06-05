Fifty and Still Going
Photo courtesy of Judy Dally

The Baker-Shindler Company was honored as one of Defiance’s Fifty and Still Going companies at the Stroede Center for the Arts. D.C. Shindler incorporated the company in 1921. The Baker-Shindler Company has been a viable presence in the Defiance community for 100 years, providing it with jobs and services which help make Defiance a great place to live. Doug Shindler (center), former company president and Drew Shindler (right), the present company president, accepted a proclamation from Mayor Mike McCann. The Fifty and Still Going recognition is a partnership of the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and the city of Defiance.

