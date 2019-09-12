• Henry County

Baked steak supper:

McClure United Methodist Church, 430 S. East St., McClure, is hosting a baked steak supper today from 5-7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. The menu includes: baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, beets, green beans, corn, salad, rolls, beverages and a variety of pies and cakes. The meal is available for a freewill offering, and carryouts are available. For more information, call 419-748-8505.

Load comments