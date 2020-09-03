Back to school

Central Local Schools opened its buildings to students for the first time since mid-March. Among the many students excited to be back in school are fifth-graders Phoenix Hurst and Tessa Ankney as they excitedly walk from the bus to Fairview Elementary School. Central Local Schools is starting the school year with about one third of in-person learners reporting to school each of the first three days. All in-person learners will report on Sept. 8.
