HAMLER — Classes for Patrick Henry Local Schools get underway Aug. 21 for all students in grades 1-12. Kindergarten will hold individual orientations along with KRA assessments on Aug. 21-22. Kindergarten classes will begin Aug. 23.
Concerning preschool, Wednesday/Friday students start Aug. 21, while Tuesday/Thursday students will start Aug. 22. For information about the special needs preschool, call the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center at 567-444-4800.
The freshmen orientation program will be Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
Student registration will be completed online utilizing the FinalForms link on the district website. Parents who have not yet registered their children are encouraged to do so as soon as possible so class schedules and transportation arrangements can be made. Call the appropriate school office if you have questions about entering the registration information.
Online registration and forms are live for the 2019-20 school year. Parents and students in grades K-12 should fill out the beginning of the year forms and sign-offs online. Registration emails have been sent to parents that have an email on file with the district. For more information about the online registration program, entitled FinalForms, visit the district website.
The supply lists for the preschool through eighth grade are listed on the parent tab of the district website (www.phpatriots.org) as of Tuesday. Those lists are currently posted on the district’s Facebook page.
The K-8 homeroom rosters will be posted Aug. 12 at the main entrance of the middle school and the elementary (north entrance).
A back-to-school bash is slated for 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 for elementary, middle and preschool students.
Cafeteria prices are 30 cents for a reduced breakfast; $1.25 for breakfast; $2 for lunch (preK-grade 4); $2.50 for lunch (grades 5-12); $4.25 for a super lunch; $2.75 for an adult meal without a drink; 40 cents for milk.
The school district utilizes one phone number and one fax number for all schools and the central office. The phone number is 419-274-3015, and the fax number is 877-275-8939.
There is a link on the parent page of the district website that has this year’s school fees for all of the schools. The fees may be paid online using the PayForIt.net link on the parent webpage. Parents can mail a check to the school or pay in person on the back-to-school bash night. If sending a check to the building, make sure to include the full student name and grade level. Do not combine student fees with participation fees on the same check.
Concerning grades 5-12, all students that were enrolled with Patrick Henry Local Schools during the 2018-19 school year had the opportunity to take their Chromebooks home over the summer. Parents are asked to make sure that those are charged and ready for return on the first day of school.
The bus routes change each year due to enrollment changes. Parents should review the bus route schedules to verify the bus and times. All bus routes will be posted in the parent portal of Powerschool. Routes will be posted the week of Aug. 6. Parents are encouraged to have their children ready early during the first week of school as bus routes are adjusted.
Those needing to make arrangements for busing can print out a form from the transportation page on the website and email it to transportation supervisor, Mike Meyer.
All students entering grades 7 and 12 are required to be vaccinated against meningococcal (serogroups A, C, W and Y) disease. One dose of vaccine is required prior to entry into the seventh grade. A second dose of vaccine is required prior to entry into the 12th grade. As in previous years, all seventh-graders are also required to have Tdap vaccine prior to the start of school as well. Immunizations can be obtained through the student’s health care provider or through the Henry County Health Department (419-599-5545).
The 2019-20 student-parent handbooks for each building are available on the school building website and in FinalForms. Because it contains pertinent information regarding school attendance, dress code, student code of conduct, and other school guidelines, review this information carefully with your child. For more information, call the appropriate building principal.
District residents can order athletic passes for this upcoming school year. An order form is available on the athletics page on the district website. The form can be downloaded and mailed to the high school with a check. Order forms are also available at the high school office. District residents age 60-64 may purchase an all-sport pass for $20 a person. Residents age 65 and over are eligible for a complimentary all-sports pass. Those wishing a complementary pass are asked to come to the superintendent’s office.
Patrick Henry is once again inviting district residents age 60 and over to eat lunch in the high school cafeteria during the school year with the superintendent. The first lunch of the new school year will be Sept. 5 at noon in the cafeteria. Participants are asked to park in the back lot by the football field. All senior citizen meals will be free.
