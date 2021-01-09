Baby welcomed
Photo courtesy of Henry County Hospital

Blake Ernest Klingler was the first baby born at the Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, in 2021. He arrived at 6:55 a.m. Jan. 1, the son of Troy and Jennifer Klingler of Defiance. He weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Donna Augustine was the midwife.

