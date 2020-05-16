AYERSVILLE — For the second consecutive year, northwest Ohio FFA will be represented at the state level in the office of treasurer. Last week, Ayersville High School junior Allison Engel was selected as state FFA treasurer in voting by her peers across the state. She will be replacing outgoing treasurer Haleigh Stoller of the Wayne Trace High School FFA Chapter, who served in the position from 2019-20.
Engel, who will be a senior at Ayersville in the fall, is the daughter of Robert and Kimberly Engel. She has been active in the Ayersville FFA Chapter since the eighth grade, serving as the chapter treasurer as a sophomore.
“When I first started in FFA I had the opportunity to attend the national FFA convention,” said Engel. “It was an eye-opening experience to see people from all over the nation. I learned about agriculture in places like Hawaii and Puerto Rico. That was when I realized that FFA was really a nationally-based organization.”
The restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have had an impact on FFA activities around the nation, but Engel is hopeful that things may soon be returning to normal.
“We weren’t able to hold our regular state FFA convention that usually runs from late April through early May,” said Engel. “Instead they held what they called the Ohio FFA Celebration online from May 4-8.”
In addition to submitting information and filling out various forms to compete for the office of state treasurer, Engel also went through virtual interviews conducted by a panel selected by the Ohio FFA. On May 7, a slate of two finalists for each state office was posted. Then it was open to statewide members to vote for their selection. Engel was selected treasurer while the runner-up for the position was named a vice president at large.
One of the many responsibilities that Engel is looking forward to is traveling around the state for chapter visits where she can learn what other FFA chapters are doing.
“They estimate that I will miss anywhere from 16-30 days of school during the coming school year while traveling,” said Engel. “I will have to find the right balance between school work and my duties with Ohio FFA.”
Engel appreciates her parents in helping her achieve this dream.
“The most influential people have been my parents. They have always been so supportive — first with my older sisters and now with me,” said Engel.
