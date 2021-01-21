AYERSVILLE — The annual Defiance County spelling bee was held Tuesday evening at Ayersville High School’s auditorium, with a student from Ayersville Middle School taking top honors.
Winning the competition was Jayden Litchfield, a seventh-grader. The runner-up was Luis Escalera, a seventh-grader from Fairview Middle School.
Litchfield earned the county title for the second year in a row. The winning word was “stevia.”
Other participants in the competition included: seventh-grader Landon Clemens, Fairview Middle School; sixth-grader Tucker Sprow and fourth-grader Avery Varner, Ayersville Elementary School; fifth-grader Emma Gerencser and seventh-grader Liam McMaster, Tinora Middle School; seventh-grader Luke Eicher and sixth-grader Braylon Sanders, Hicksville Middle School; seventh-grader Christopher Brinkman and sixth-grader Bailey West, Defiance Middle School; eighth-grader Landyn Aube, Ayersville Junior High School; fifth-grader Erin Walz and fourth-grader Emma Constien, Defiance Elementary School; sixth-grader Adison Becher and fifth-grader William Gillengerten, St. John Lutheran School, Defiance; and fifth-graders Morgan Mavis and Anthony Singer of Fairview Elementary School.
Holy Cross did not compete this year.
Typically, the champion would advance to the regional bee in Fort Wayne, but due to the pandemic, the event is cancelled, explained Stacey Parrish, education consultant for the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. Parrish coordinated the event this year.
The Journal Gazette, sponsor of the regional event, will provide Litchfield with a plaque for his achievement. All spellers in the county event received a ribbon and certificate of participation.
