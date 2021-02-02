AHS homecoming court
Photo courtesy of Ayersville High School

Ayersville High School will celebrate its homecoming this weekend when it hosts Stryker for a 7:30 p.m. basketball game Saturday. Members of the homecoming court include, in front, Layla Pippins, crown carrier; and Landon Retcher, ball carrier. Seated from left are: junior attendant Lana Culp; freshman attendant Mabel McGuire; senior attendants Kelly Limbaugh, Nicole Fishpaw and Elizabeth Wank; and sophomore attendant Keira Brown. Standing from left are: junior escort Joseph Romes; freshman escort Ethan Courtway; senior escorts Cameron Cook, Connor Youngker and Ryan Clark; and sophomore escort Owen Berner.

