Ayersville High School will celebrate its homecoming this weekend when it hosts Stryker for a 7:30 p.m. basketball game Saturday. Members of the homecoming court include, in front, Layla Pippins, crown carrier; and Landon Retcher, ball carrier. Seated from left are: junior attendant Lana Culp; freshman attendant Mabel McGuire; senior attendants Kelly Limbaugh, Nicole Fishpaw and Elizabeth Wank; and sophomore attendant Keira Brown. Standing from left are: junior escort Joseph Romes; freshman escort Ethan Courtway; senior escorts Cameron Cook, Connor Youngker and Ryan Clark; and sophomore escort Owen Berner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.