Ayersville uniforms
Photo courtesy of DAF

Ayersville Local Schools recently received a donation of $1,000 from the Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 to purchase new cheerleading uniforms and warm-ups. Pictured discussing the grant are Matt Seibert, Moose Lodge trustee, and Kelly Ward, Ayersville High School cheerleading coach. The Moose fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.

