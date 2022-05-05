AYERSVILLE — The school superintendent here is relieved that district voters said yes to a pair of key levies Tuesday.
The district’s 1% income tax renewal passed with 52.4% support while the 1.6-mill property tax for the school’s natatorium received even more votes at 55.7%. The same income tax renewal failed last fall with only 45.4% support while a slightly different 1.6-mill tax was defeated by just two votes.
“Today we feel very grateful not only to our community who went out to vote, but for the support ... throughout the whole campaign,” Hench said Wednesday. “It was really not only a relief, but a great day for Ayersville, so that we can make sure that we are able to provide the tradition of academics and excellence that we’ve been able to do.
“Also feeling tons of gratitude for our campaign committee,” she added. “They were just amazing, especially these last few weeks as they focused in on making sure that we got enough people to the polls and getting the information out (to voters) ... so that they can make an informed decision.”
The income tax is particularly key to the district’s financial picture, and has been part of the budget since it was first passed in 2007.
“... and so it’s something that we’ve relied on since then and we’re very grateful that it was renewed so that we can continue to work within our budget and not have to make additional cuts,” Hench said.
The 1.3-mill property tax for current natatorium expenses will allow the school’s pool to reopen to the public, but not immediately.
The pool closed in December, one month after the 1.6-mill levy was defeated, and is only being used by the school’s physical education classes. However, levy passage will allow the pool to open in March 2023 when tax dollars start coming in again, according to Hench.
A donation campaign, if successful, could move that reopening date up, however.
“The current expense levy is going to allow us to reopen the pool once those taxes start to collect in March 2023, so unfortunately we still have a bit of time that it will remain closed,” she explained. “But we’re going to try to run a donation campaign to try to get it open a little sooner.”
The 1.3-mill levy approved Tuesday actually will be a bit more expensive for property owners, she noted, because the 1.6-mill levy that was defeated last November — being a renewal — included a rollback for property owners. The 1.3-mill levy was considered new taxation, although it will serve the same financial function as the 1.6-mill renewal.
Tuesday’s election results will allow school administrators to pause for awhile before returning to the ballot. The next possible levy wouldn’t be until November 2023, and this would be to seek approval of the permanent improvement levy that district voters renewed in 2018.
“We’ll have to see where we’re at at that time,” said Hench.
