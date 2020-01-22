Scooby doo mystery
Photo courtesy of Ayersville Local Schools

With the help of assistant technology director Tim Sheridan, Ayersville fifth-graders were able to go through the internal hardware components that make up a working computer. Students also did a short investigation with circuits so they could see how a multi-layered circuit board works. After their “investigation,” students tested out their newly-acquired computer skills an eSport style environment by working in teams to solve a Scooby Doo mystery. Here, Kyndall Youngker (left) and Donevin Hench react during their computer mystery investigation.

