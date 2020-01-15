Ayersville Safe Communities event
Photo courtesy of Jeremy Kuhlman

Recently during the Ayersville vs. Tinora boys basketball game, Ayersville’s Students against Destructive Decisions (SADD) participated in a Safe Communities event. Organizations participating were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County Public Health, and Highland Township Fire Department. Shown are, Ohio Highway patrolman Shelly Ledyard, Ayersville students sophomore Xander Miles, senior Dakota Swift and Ayersville school resource officer Goose Hinojosa.

