Ayersville Local Schools’ fifth- and sixth-grade classes had the opportunity to learn some water safety tips during a physical education (PE) class at their school pool, which appears headed for a more secure future.
Instructed by Jim Strata, aquatics director/PE teacher, and Joe Buchanan, pool manager/swimming instructor, the water safety lesson is one of many in the students’ curriculum.
Children first begin learning how to swim at Ayersville in the first grade, which is relatively early compared to other schools with pools, according to Buchanan and Strata.
They are taught a wide range of techniques from beginner moves like forward moving bobs to eventually all five strokes.
However, the safety lesson is relatively new for the kids. In fact, this year was the first time it had been implemented into their curriculum.
Buchanan explained that due to how the pool time had been previously split between classes, there wasn’t enough time for her and Strata to go into depth with their teachings. This is the first time in which they have been able to have the fifth- and sixth-graders for a whole semester.
For this particular lesson, the children were taught how to utilize their clothing and other items as flotation devices. The main aim was “survival floating” which is to stay afloat for as long as possible until help can arrive. In one exercise, the students were tasked to stay afloat for seven minutes. First they did back floats, and then they were told to do front floats.
According to Buchanan, the front float is the best method to protect oneself from weather conditions if left stranded for a period of time. Strata added that this is because the head is a large source of heat loss so keeping one’s face exposed could cause a chill.
These water safety lessons are very important to the instructors.
”We want to make sure the kids understand that anyone can drown,” Buchanan stressed.
The children at Ayersville are fairly comfortable in the water due to their early education, and she is very proud of that fact. However, she wanted the kids to understand the dangers and give them the tools and mindset on how best to keep themselves and others safe.
According to information from the CDC’s website, drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional injury death for children ages 1-14 right after motor vehicle crashes in the United States.
Strata pointed out that there are many ponds in the area, some not even 20 feet from the roadways. It’s very possible that children, even himself, could find themselves in a situation where they need these skills.
Both Buchanan and Strata wish they could have more water safety lessons. For example, they used to have a lifeguard training course, but they haven’t been able to bring it back in some time.
The Ayersville natatorium had been experiencing funding issues before its May levy was passed by district voters, reversing a ballot defeat last November. Although the levy will bring in money beginning around tax season next March, the expenses for running the pool for the rest of this year still needs to be raised.
The pool fundraiser committee is trying to set a goal for opening back up for the school year this fall and will be initiating some fundraisers over the summer. If they cannot meet the goal, the pool will have to stay closed until March.
When asked why the pool is so vital to their students’ curriculum, Strata replied, “We’re teaching kids life-long safety lessons... . We have kids who maybe don’t excel in some other areas, but then they come to swim and it is a booster to them physically, mentally and emotionally.”
Buchanan reminisced back on how children who first start out are sometimes scared of the water. By the end of their lessons, they are able to bob on their own without being held.
”I wish that people could see how far these kids come,” she expressed.
”They learn a little success and now they can float, they can dive in, they can swim the length of the pool without standing at the bottom,” Strata praised.
For them, seeing these children progress, and turning their fear into an opportunity to overcome and learn, is what makes their jobs as swimming instructors fulfilling.
”It’s my life’s work,” Strata concluded. “We have such a unique environment and situation that to me, it is the crown jewel of northwest Ohio. People come for swim meets and they look at this (the facility) and can’t believe it exists.”
Neither he nor Buchanan want to imagine a future without the pool at Ayersville.
”There’s this thing Jeff and I always say,” Buchanan shared. “It’s that we can never know how many kids’ lives we have saved because we taught them how to swim.”
