Ayersville grandparents day
Photo courtesy of JT Photography

Ayersville Elementary School hosted its Grateful for Grands day recently. During the event students invited their grandparents to enjoy activities and breakfast. Here, taking advantage of the “photo booth” are first grader Addie Geren (front), first-grade teacher Lori Tyler (right) and Addie’s grandparents, from left: Ron and Julie Steiner and Karen and Ron Geren. Due to this week’s snow storm, the school’s second-grade Grateful for Grands day was postponed until Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

