Ayersville kindergarten students spent last week learning about animals that hibernate during the winter months. The students wrapped up their week by creating their own caves and costumes and practicing a little hibernation themselves. Here, Alexa Baker (left) and Brynlie Clemens get their favorite items ready for a long nap, while Jake Brown (left), Justino Valle (center) and Linkin Fowler find comfortable spots in their cave.
Ayersville students get ready to hibernate
