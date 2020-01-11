Ayersville kindergarten students spent last week learning about animals that hibernate during the winter months. The students wrapped up their week by creating their own caves and costumes and practicing a little hibernation themselves. Here, Alexa Baker (left) and Brynlie Clemens get their favorite items ready for a long nap, while Jake Brown (left), Justino Valle (center) and Linkin Fowler find comfortable spots in their cave.

