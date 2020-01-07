Pilot Paws
Chuck Martinez-Brandon/C-N Photo

Ayersville eighth-grader Ella Killgallon has started a fundraising effort for some of her four-legged friends. Killgallon’s program called Pilot Paws began accepting donations last week for the Friends of Felines organization. Pilot Paws will be collecting donations during Ayersville’s home girls’ basketball games on Jan. 17, 28 and 30. A donation box will be located by the concessions stand in the commons area. The Pilot Paws program is not accepting monetary donations, but is accepting items like cat toys, treats, food, bowls, collars, leashes, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and blankets. Here, Killgallon stands next to the donation box.

