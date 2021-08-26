• Defiance County
Special meeting:
The Ayersville Local Board of Education met in special Wednesday and approved the following measures: a two-year contract for Denise Berner; Jen Noaker as a classified educational aide on an as-needed basis, for 2021-2022; the On Bus Instructor (OBI) rate of pay at $24 per hour; rescinded the FFA pay to participate 2021-22 fee schedule of $25; and the adult lunch price at $3.80.
