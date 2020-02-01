AYERSVILLE — During the course of his teaching career, Ayersville Middle School educator Brandon Baker has heard the question, “When are we ever going to use this in life?” Encouraged by his principal, Kirk Jones, to bring in guest speakers to share with his students practical, real-life uses of what they were learning, Baker found the perfect person in downtown Defiance to speak to his sixth-grade social studies classes about western Europe.
That person was Scott Stambaugh, owner of Stambaugh Jewelers in Defiance. For the past three years, including this past Friday, Stambaugh has given a presentation to Baker’s classes about his nearly 30 trips to Antwerp, Belgium, diamond capital of the world.
“My principal (Jones) told me, if you find somebody who could come in and be a guest speaker, the kids would really like that,” said Baker. “I happened to be at Mr. Stambaugh’s store, looking for a gift for my wife with my daughters, when he mentioned his trips to Antwerp, Belgium. I told him, ‘We’re covering western Europe, would you like to give a presentation to my classes?’ He’s someone who has lived what the kids have learned, so it has been a perfect fit.
“Every time he does this, I get at least one or two kids who tell me, ‘I want to do what he does,’” said Baker. “They tell me that it looks like fun, and that they would love to travel and see the world. To me, it’s not about just teaching to the standards and (state) testing, I try to show the kids what they can do that applies to what they’re learning. Scott has been more than gracious to come and give a presentation the past three years, and it’s gone very well.”
Stambaugh shared a PowerPoint presentation about western Europe, but most specifically about Belgium. He explained to the students what Belgium is famous for, including: Adolph Sax, inventor of the saxophone; chocolate; waffles; Pomme Frites, or French fries (they were invented in Belgium); and the cartoon characters, The Smurfs and The Adventures of Tintin.
He also shared that Antwerp, Belgium is the diamond capital of the world, before showing a video of how the diamond industry works. The video explained how most of the world’s diamonds go to Antwerp, how raw diamonds are changed into polished diamonds, and how retail buyers from all over the world purchase diamonds in Belgium.
The downtown business owner also made the presentation hands-on, by allowing the students to see and touch the different Euro coins and bills he’s brought back from Europe, he shared his passport and the stamps he has in it from the different countries he’s visited, as well as passing out raw and polished diamonds for the students to see through a diamond loupe, a small magnification device used to see small details more closely.
Following his presentation, Stambaugh took part in a question-and-answer session with the students.
Sixth-grader Brooklyn Michel explained why she really enjoyed his presentation.
“I thought it was cool to see the different diamonds he passed around the room,” began Michel, “and to hear about how he’s been to Europe so many times. It was cool to see his pictures, and to learn about different things in Europe that we don’t do in America. My favorite part (of the question-and-answer session) was when he told us about his 80-year-old grandpa running down the street after a thief who stole a gold necklace from the store.”
Stambaugh explained that when Baker first asked him to give a presentation to his class, he wasn’t sure exactly what he would do. Now in his third year giving a presentation, he shared he enjoys the interaction with the kids, and seeing their reactions to seeing diamonds, different money, etc ...
“The first time Mr. Baker asked me to this do, and then showed me the blocks of time I had to do it (about 1 1/2 hours each), I wasn’t sure I had that much information to share, but we’ve been able to fill it and the kids have been great,” said Stambaugh. “The first time I set this up to present to sixth-grade kids, I wasn’t too sure about it. I’ve made plenty of presentations to adults, but sixth-graders are a little different audience.
“I do think it’s neat to bring something real-world to the classroom, so the kids can see what they’re learning in the class does relate to the outside world,” continued Stambaugh. “It’s fun to see the kids looking at the Euro currency, because most of them have never been to Europe. It’s fun to see the kids looking at diamonds that are worth in upwards of $5,000, how many kids, or even adults get to do that?”
The question-and-answer session is also a favorite of Stambaugh.
“I get questions that range from, ‘How long does it take to get there?’ to ‘Are you rich?’” said Stambaugh with a smile on his face. “You can see where kids have different interests based on the questions I get asked. One girl was asking about traveling, one boy asked about what I do in my free time when I’m there. I get some really fantastic questions, and that’s something I really enjoy.”
