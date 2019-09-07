AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local School District announced that it has received two Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation grants, allowing for the purchase of numerous items that will benefit students and staff.
A School Safety and Security Grant totaling $37,715.38 will be used for an Aiphone Video Intercom Station for the north door, a secured vestibule, a floor scrubber, panic buttons and three security cameras with accessories. The total cost of the project is $50,287.17. The district will pick up the remaining $12,571.79.
The fitness center will be accessible through the new vestibule, while denying patrons of the center entry into the school.
The second grant is a Safety Intervention Grant Program totaling $12,297.75 for a scissor lift. The total project cost is $16,397, with the district picking up $4,099.25. The purchase of the scissor lift will improve the safety practices of district maintenance employees and custodians.
“The School Safety and Security Grant will permit us to create a vestibule at our west entrance to the school and fitness center,” said Ayersville superintendent Don Diglia. “This will enable the community to have access to the fitness center, but prevent access to the main building without permission.
“The grant also will allow us to increase the number of security cameras in the 1967 building,” Diglia explained. “Our central office secretaries will now have ‘panic buttons’ so that in the case of an emergency, that can just push a button that will notify the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office of an emergency.”
He noted that another security measure is an Aiphone Video intercom station that permit the office staff to see and talk with those who want to enter the building.
