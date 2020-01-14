AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education held its organizational and regular meetings Monday evening, with a pair of newly-elected members sworn in to serve on the board
Sworn in were newly-elected board members Dan Frederick and Shelby Martinez, who replace Jessica Myers and Rick Baldwin, both of whom did not seek re-election. Sworn in also, was David Kern, who was re-elected to the board in November.
Elected president was Char Ondrus, while Lanie Lambert was elected vice president for the 2020 calendar year.
Kern was appointed as legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association, while Frederick was appointed as student achievement liaison. Also appointed were: Ondrus, athletic boosters; Martinez, music boosters; Lambert, PTO; Lambert and Ondrus, superintendent’s policy advisory committee; Frederick and Martinez, treasurer’s financial review committee.
In addition, the duties of the treasurer and superintendent were approved, as was a resolution of expenditure of public funds for various purchases. Those purchases can include: meals; food; beverages; uniforms; promotional items and advertising; educational items; recognition items (including banquets, greeting cards, speakers, training, flowers, etc ...); gift cards; seasonal decorations; emergency family assistance; and costs for meetings and other events.
During the regular meeting of the board, superintendent Don Diglia gave the members a levy update in which he shared a town hall meeting to present information about the levy, and to answer any questions, will be held Jan. 22 in the school auditorium at 6:30 p.m. In addition, a list of levy-related questions and answers can be found on the school website (ayersville.org) and the YES for Ayersville page on Facebook.
“The three most frequently asked questions we received are ‘What are we requesting?’ ‘What cuts/reductions will be made if the levy passes?’ and ‘What happens if the levy fails?’” said Diglia. “The answer to the first question is, we are asking Ayersville residents to approve a 0.75% income tax levy for two years, beginning January 2021.
“The answer to the second question is, we have been limiting professional development; restricting educational and supply purchases; we will reduce one classified staff (maintenance position), effective March 1; we will reduce a kindergarten teaching position for 2020-21; we will reduce two additional teaching positions for 2021-22; we are scheduled to talk to the Ayersville Education Association and administration on contract changes for 2020-21; and preschool will be reduced to one section,” continued Diglia. “This plan will reduce spending by at least $300,000 over the next two years.
Continued Diglia: “The answer to the third question is, if the levy fails, it will be devastating to the district. In addition to the planned $300,000 in cuts, we will need to make $700,000 in additional cuts. Additional possible cuts include, one from each of the following: administrative, secretarial, vo-ag, family/consumer science, high school, art, special education, school resource officer, media specialist, transportation secretary and assistant technology. In addition, three elementary teachers will be cut, and we will institute a membership fee for athletics and performing arts.”
Diglia also recognized the board members with a proclamation for their service to the board, as part of School Board Recognition Month.
In her report, CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp discussed 2019 real estate valuation in the district sharing that the district is expected to gain $220,000 over the course of calendar year 2020.
The board voted to meet in two separate executive sessions, the first for employment considerations, and the second to prepare for bargaining sessions. No action was taken following either executive session.
In other business, the board:
• okayed the resignation of Dan Mix as seventh-grade girls basketball coach, effective Jan. 10; and approved Bill Zartman, a classified individual, as seventh-grade girls basketball coach for the remainder of the season.
• accepted the resignation of Jenni Martin, district health care aide.
• voted for the purchase of 1.761 years of service credit with SERS in the amount of $5,768.05 for Don Hammersmith. This is the employer cost.
• approved an agreement for physical therapy services with P.T. Services Rehabilitation.
• okayed a resolution opposing the State of Ohio EdChoice Scholarship (voucher) Program, which allows students to attend private/parochial schools.
• voted for an overnight trip for We the People to Columbus, Jan. 23-24.
• approved the list of certified substitutes and and paraprofessional/classified substitutes from the NwOESC for 2019-20.
• okayed the following van drivers for 2019-20, at a pay rate of $16 per hour: Greg Lime, Don Gorrell and Sarah Stecher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.