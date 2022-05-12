AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on Wednesday to approve a new high school principal and accept an elementary school official’s resignation.
The board approved Christine Siebeneck as the next Ayersville High School principal. She will be replacing Rob Luderman.
Superintendent Beth Hench introduced Siebeneck, who was present at the meeting, and gave some background information about the new administrator.
She had been the assistant principal and principal of activities at Findlay High School for the past five years. She was an instructional leader, working on curriculum development with staff and implementing PBIS (positive behavioral interventions and supports) frameworks within the school.
Board member Erica Maguire voiced a desire to have more transparency on applicants and the hiring process. Two other members, Shelby Martinez and Kyle Brown, were in agreement.
According to the Ohio School Board Association, the procedure for hiring administrative positions falls under the jurisdiction of the superintendent.
The board’s president, Dan Frederick, referred to such policies in the discussion and noted to the board that Hench includes them in aspects of the hiring process. However, Frederick did ask Hench to review the policies and see if there could be adjustments made to allow more transparency.
Also Wednesday, Laura Inkrott’s resignation as Ayersville Elementary School principal was approved by the board. Inkrott will be taking up another position closer to home, according to Hench.
