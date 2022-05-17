Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education discussed natatorium fundraising during its meeting Monday.
Two members of the pool fundraising committee spoke to the board about coming up with a concrete plan and whether it was possible to keep the pool open for the summer months so that swim lessons can still be offered to children.
Even though the natatorium levy has been passed, this has only given the school time to campaign for funds to keep the pool operating in the future. It was still scheduled to close in June, whether the levy had passed or not.
The pool costs $120,000 to operate yearly, which amounts to roughly $10,000 a month in maintenance fees. There is also staffing that needs to be taken into account.
Superintendent Beth Hench proposed still keeping the pool closed over the summer, including the month of August.
This would give the committee time to raise $70,000 which would allow it to open in September when the children are back in school. It would also allow for the school to collect income taxes to keep it running afterward.
Hench assured that lessons would not be going away, and that they could still offer them perhaps on the weekends or evening hours, just not in the summer.
A tentative date of June 8 for a swim-a-thon has been proposed. The committee is also planning for garage sales as well to raise money.
In other discussions, the student leaders presented their survey results on the community and student body’s opinion on altering the official school colors to incorporate white and navy.
They received 276 responses, and it was concluded a tie between adopting white and navy blue as official colors or as accent colors.
Hench determined she will not be making any official changes to the colors unless directed to do so by the board.
The board agreed that an official change is not needed to be announced at this point in time, but navy and white could still be used as accents if so desired. The color navy is currently used in sports uniforms as well as school decor.
The top five students in the Ayersville eighth grade Amazing Shake competition were also in attendance at the school board meeting to give presentations as their final judging round.
Afton Bartley, Avery Jones, Makayla Sierra, Lily Rankin, and Alexa Greve presented on how Ayersville helped them think about their future plans. Two of the students will be chosen as winners by the board and go on to a trip to Chicago.
In fiscal news, the audit has been completed for fiscal year 2021 and the board:
• accepted $500 from Citizens National Bank for the Amazing Shake and $700 from an anonymous donor for the robotics trip.
• accepted books from United Methodist Church with a total value of $60.95.
• approve Creation of Fund 4999022/fiscal year school safety grant.
• approved the estimated revenue and appropriation adjustments for state grants.
The board also approved:
• the five-year forecast for submission to the Ohio Department of Education as presented.
• the Amazing Shake finalists for an overnight trip to Chicago.
• the varsity and junior varsity girls basketball team for an overnight trip to the University of Findlay on June 24-26.
• the agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the mentor program for the 2022-23 school year.
• the agreement with NWOESC to provide agreed-upon services. The effective date of the agreement is Aug. 15, 2022 through June 15, 2023.
• the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ayersville Education Association to create one supplemental gifted coordinator position to design, develop, coordinate, implement and evaluate the gifted and talented program for the 2022-23 school year.
• the MOU with the Ayersville Education Association to address the intervention specialist position beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
• offering supplemental contracts to the bus drivers for 32 hours at $10 per hour to wash their buses eight times per year. This contract must be accepted and completed annually in order for eligible drivers to participate in the health and dental insurance programs.
• the non-renewal of contracts for the following personnel at the end of the 2021-22 school year: Allison Alexander, district substitute.
• a one-year teaching contract for Alicia Franks, effective with the 2022-23 school year and pending completion of requirements.
• certified Tamara Rau, gifted coordinator, to the supplemental position for the 2022-23 school year with pay as per the MOU.
