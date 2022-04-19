AYERSVILLE — Ayersville Local Schools Board of Education discussed possible ways to save on expenses as well as increase revenue during its monthly meeting Monday.
The board accepted the resignation of grades 7-12 Principal Rob Luderman, effective July 31. He has taken a job as Patrick Henry Local Schools’ high school principal.
According to the monthly financial report given by Treasurer Abby Sharp, local tax revenue (real estate and income) is up by $711,000.
However, Sharp brought noted that last year the district was down $628,000. State revenue is up $1.3 million, but all other revenue is down by $994,000, she added.
According to Sharp, this is mainly due to the passing of the state’s Fair School Funding Plan which has changed the way open enrollment is funded.
As for expenses, salaries and benefits are down by $96,000 compared to last year. Purchase services are down $415,000 which is mainly attributed to the Fair School Funding Plan.
All other expenditures are down $25,000. Overall, the total decrease for the year is $727,000, Sharp explained.
Superintendent Beth Hench reported that the use of online marketplace GovDeals has raised the school over $4,000 after completing a second online auction. Hench has had items such as old mowers, desks and computer carts up for sale using the website.
She is looking to put unused devices up for auction in the future in order to continue to aid in increasing revenue in different ways.
Hench also brought up two new positions that will be posted that could save the school thousands in expenses.
Currently the district uses gifted services through the Educational Service Center which costs $10,000. By installing an in-house coordinator, the district would no longer need to source outside for services, she indicated.
The second position is for a bus mechanic/bus driver. The district has a current contract with Jewell Garage that is due to expire June 30.
Hench stated that having an in-house employee versus an external provider would provide “substantial savings” to the district.
For the next board meeting in May, Sharp has invited Bonefish Systems to give a presentation to the board on its software.
As for the old business debate on adding accent colors to the official school colors, feedback will be collected from the student body and community at-large and presented in May.
The board also handled the renewal of the following employee contracts for the 2022-23 school year:
• Ariel Stehura for a one-year contract.
• Rafael Manriquez for a two-year contract and approved as the GMC meet manager for the 2021-22 season.
• Jason Luthy, Courtney Reiner and Katherine Schubert for three-year contracts.
• Heather Anderson, Janelle Lymanstall and Audra Manriquez for continuing contracts.
• Melissa Kern, Colin Mengerink and Caitlin Fritz for two-year classified staff contracts.
• Jeff Strata for one-year certified employee contract.
• Eileen Ramus for a one-year classified contract.
• Troy Merillat for a two-year classified EMIS coordinator contract.
In other business, the board:
• approved the financial reports including investments, cash balances, cash reconciliation, check register, appropriations report.
• accepted $7,701.17 from Ayersville PTO to the elementary principal’s fund for the purchase of a merry-go-round.
• accepted $395 from Defiance Lions Club for the Hugh O’Bryan Youth Leadership Conference.
• accepted $25.40 from Coca-Cola Give to the elementary principal’s fund.
• approved student commendations for winter activities.
• approved the kindergarten field trip to Fort Wayne Zoo on May 9.
• approved an agreement with the parents of four students for reimbursement of expenses to transport those students to Hilltop Schools for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved policy updates as recommended by NEOLA and as previously reviewed by the board policy committee.
• approved recognizing Griffin Insurance as the agent for the optional student accident insurance for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved the participation in the OHI Worker’s Compensation group rating program for the 2023 policy year.
• approved 2022 graduates.
• approved Jennifer Ziegler as a classified substitute for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, to be paid at the board-approved rate.
• approved the non-renewals of contracts of all supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year, effective June 30.
• approved Jason Luthy as the online summer school tutor. Pay will be at the rate of $15 per hour.
